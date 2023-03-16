Man, 24, to go extra mile for research to help grandma with Motor Neurone Disease

A dedicated grandson is about to embark on his biggest challenge yet to raise money for a charity that is very close to his heart.

Conor Alexander with his grandma, Norma.

Next month Conor Alexander will attempt to complete the three highest peaks of Scotland, England and Wales – Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Mount Snowdon – in under 24 hours to support MND (Motor Neurone Disease) research, inspired by his grandma who has the disease.

Another person who inspired him is Kevin Sinfield, who was featured in the BBC 1 programme Going The Extra Mile, running 101 miles for MND for his best friend and former Rugby league team-mate Rob Burrow.

The National Three Peaks Challenge involves a total walking distance is 23 miles (37km) and the total ascent is 3064 metres (10,052ft).

However, he has recently completed the three Yorkshire peaks in a time of 10 hours and is confident he is fit enough for his next challenge.

Conor works for Clancy which is a contractor for Anglian Water and his job entails lots of walking, fitting leak detection monitors on the pipe network.

His grandfather, James Alexander, is also confident his grandson will succeed. He said: “Conor really is an amazing young man, but then I would say that wouldn’t

“He has a really close relationship with his grandma and lived with us from the age of two for a while.

"But to be honest he was never away from us since birth being a first grandchild and all that.”

Mr Alexander said his lovely wife of 53 years, Norma, had a confirmed diagnosis of MND in December 2020. She is now in a wheelchair most of the time, unable to stand without assistance.

"Throughout the progression she remains upbeat and smiles and laughs a lot, sometimes inappropriately but who cares?,” said Mr Alexander. “It’s heartbreaking for us as a family to see.

"She is under Professor McDermott based in Sheffield so we do have to travel quite a distance five or six times a year as she is taking part in a drug trial.”

