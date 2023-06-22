A man has been arrested after three burglaries happened in the space of one night in Mablethorpe.

The break-ins affected three businesses on the High Street, the first report coming in the early hours at 3.08am on Tuesday (June 20).

A man seen fleeing the scene which led to a foot chase, with officers later arresting a 36-year-old man.

Police are now in the process of collecting and reviewing CCTV, making enquiries on the High Street, and taking statements, with the Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) team gathering evidence.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “We would like to send our sincere gratitude to the people of Mablethorpe whose assistance – in providing information and highlighting items of potential evidential value – has been invaluable.”