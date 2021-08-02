At around 11.15pm on July 30, a Lincolnshire police officer was flagged down by a motorist in Middlefield Lane to report a man seriously injured in the road.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The man’s next of kin have been informed and are being assisted by specially trained officers.

Man, 74, died after being hit by a car in Middlefield Lane, Gainsborough

A 76-year-old was arrested and has been released under investigation.

The police are appealing for information from witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward and help with the investigation.

The police are specifically are seeking anyone who saw a blue Renault Clio, between an 05 and 16 plate, driving in the Gainsborough area between 10.30pm and 11.30pm on July 30, to get in contact with them. The vehicle is likely to have undercarriage damage.

If anyone is aware of a blue Renault Clio that has not been seen in the last 36 hours, the police also want to hear from you as your information could prove vital.

In a separate incident a woman was struck by a dark-coloured BMW in Gainsborough, in the early hours Saturday, July 31.

The police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to contact them following the incident near Motosave, in Heaton Street, at around 1.50am.

The vehicle struck the 30-year-old woman before leaving the scene.

She received leg injuries which were not serious.

If you saw either of these incidents, or have any information you can contact the in one of the following ways, call 101, quoting incident 523 of July 30 or incident 36 of July 31, email [email protected] putting ‘incident 523 of July 30’ or ‘incident 36 of July 31’ in the subject line, or contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or by email at crimestoppers-uk.org.