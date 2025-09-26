Lincoln Magistrates' Court.

A man and a woman have been sentenced in connection with a burglary at a Skegness caravan park.

Liam Matthews, 34, of South Road Chapel St Leonards, Skegness and Dee Elliott, 26, of Day Close, Keadby, Scunthorpe were sentenced at Lincoln Magistrates Court after pleading guilty to the burglary from the Crazy Golf kiosk at Golden Palm Resort, from which they stole money of an unknown value.

Matthews was sentenced to 20 weeks imprisonment, suspended for two years. Elliott was made the subject of a Community Order of England / Wales (COEW).

Lincoln Police say this means that Matthews must comply with the requirements specified within a supervision order. He must adhere to a drug rehabilitation requirement, which is to engage in treatment for drug dependency by or under the direction of Probation at Lincolnshire Recovery Partnership as a non-resident for six months. He will also be subject to electronic monitoring from 23 September to 22 January 2026, where he must remain under curfew at a specified address between the hours of 5pm and midnight.

Elliott must comply with the requirements of the COEW which also includes rehabilitation activity, whereby she must comply with any instructions of the responsible officer to attend appointments (with the responsible officer or someone else nominated by them), or to participate in any activity as required by the responsible officer up to a maximum of 25 Days. She has also been ordered to pay compensation of £700.00.

Sergeant Billy Spence from the Skegness Response Investigation Team said: “We want to reassure our community that your local policing teams continue to work tirelessly to keep our streets safe and welcoming for everyone. We are actively gathering evidence and using every legal tool available to bring persistent offenders before the courts.

“But enforcement is only part of the picture. We are also working closely with our partners to ensure that those who offend are offered the right support to change their behaviour – because real safety comes from prevention as well as justice.

“Our commitment is to protect local business, support victims, and build a community where everyone feels safe and respected.”

Anyone who notices anything concerning in the area, is asked to share it with the Neighbourhood Policing Team as every piece of information helps build a clearer picture and enables police direct resources to where they’re needed most.