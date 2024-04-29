Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police officers visited the residential property on April 25, following intelligence about a potential cannabis grow.

They entered the house, which is believed to be unoccupied, just after 3.30pm and found around 150 plants being grown across two levels.

These ranged from newly planted crops, to mature plants.

The electricity had been bypassed and needed to be made safe by engineers from the power grid, who needed a cherry picker to access cables due the way they have been bypassed.

Mici Agron, 37, of no fixed address, was arrested at the scene.