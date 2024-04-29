Man charged after cannabis grow found at house in Heapham

A man has been charged after a cannabis grow was found at a house in Heapham, near Gainsborough.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 29th Apr 2024, 13:54 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2024, 13:54 BST
Police officers visited the residential property on April 25, following intelligence about a potential cannabis grow.

They entered the house, which is believed to be unoccupied, just after 3.30pm and found around 150 plants being grown across two levels.

These ranged from newly planted crops, to mature plants.

The police found around 150 plants being grown across two levels
The police found around 150 plants being grown across two levels
The electricity had been bypassed and needed to be made safe by engineers from the power grid, who needed a cherry picker to access cables due the way they have been bypassed.

Mici Agron, 37, of no fixed address, was arrested at the scene.

He has been charged with being concerned in the production of class B drugs (cannabis).