Man charged after reports of shotgun being fired near cemetery in Gainsborough

A man has been arrested and charged after reports of a firearm being discharged near the cemetery in Gainsborough.

The incident happened at around 9pm on Tuesday, October 8.

​John Thomas Maughan, aged 32, from Gainsborough, has been charged with possession of a shotgun with intent to cause fear of violence, and criminal damage.

He was arrested following a warrant carried out at Brocklesby Close, Gainsborough.

Several other people were also arrested in connection with the incident.

A 43-year-old woman who was arrested for assisting an offender has been released on police bail.

A 20-year-old man, was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and he has been released on bail.

A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to possess a firearm without a certificate, possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, and possession with intent to supply Class B drugs. He has been released on conditional bail.

And a 52-year-old man, and 56-year-old man, were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. Both have been released under investigation.

Police investigations are continuing, and they are appealing for anyone with information about that incident to come forward by calling 101.

You can also share information directly with the police by emailing [email protected], quoting incident 463 of October 8, or via Crimestoppers completely anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.