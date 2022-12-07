Man charged with murder of Skegness man Marcus Tott appears at Lincoln Crown Court

Marcus Tott, 47, was found dead at a property in Grosvenor Road, Skegness, on Friday morning.
Richard Lee Norris, 53, of Alexandra Road, Skegness, appeared at Lincoln Crown Court after his case was transferred from Lincoln Magistrates Court.
There was no bail application on behalf of Norris and Judge Simon Hirst adjourned the case for a plea and trial preparation hearing at Lincoln Crown Court on 19 January.
His case was provisionally listed for a trial at Lincoln Crown Court beginning on 5 June next year.
The trial is estimated to last two weeks.
Judge Hirst remanded Norris back into custody until his next court appearance.
Two women, aged 22 and 42, also arrested on suspicion or murder have been released on bail.