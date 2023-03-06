A 50-year-old died after a crash between a white Ford Transit van and a grey Mini Cooper.

The crash happened on Wednesday, March 1, at around 3.15pm on Pilham Lane, between Pilham and Corringham.

This is a road off the A631, east of Gainsborough.

It involved two vehicles, a white Ford Transit van and a grey Mini Cooper.

The driver of the Mini, a man in his 50s from the Scunthorpe area, sadly died.

Both the driver and passenger in the van sustained minor injuries.

Lincolnshire Police arrested the driver of the white Ford Transit van, a 19-year-old man from Leicestershire, on suspicion of drug driving.

He has been released under investigation.

The police are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen the incident or the moments afterwards to get in touch.

A spokesman said: “We have now identified the driver of the HGV following our initial appeal, but we are very keen for anyone else who may have seen the incident or the moments afterwards to get in touch.”

In particular, the police believe there are two motorists who were in the area at the time but who left prior to police arriving.

They may have important information that could help the investigation.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting Incident 227 of March 1, or email [email protected]