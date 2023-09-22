Man dies after collision at Ludborough
A 36-year-old man has died after his car collided with a tree on the A16.
Lincolnshire Police were called to the A16 at Ludborough just before 9pm last night (Thursday) where a silver BMW had collided with a tree.
It has now been reported that the sole occupant and driver of the car, a man from Grimsby, has died.
His family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.
A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “We are appealing for dashcam footage and witnesses who have not already contacted us and can assist with our investigation.
“If you have any information, please contact the investigation team by emailing [email protected] or call 01522 212316, quoting incident 502 of 21 September.”