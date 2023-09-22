A 36-year-old man has died after his car collided with a tree on the A16.

Lincolnshire Police.

Lincolnshire Police were called to the A16 at Ludborough just before 9pm last night (Thursday) where a silver BMW had collided with a tree.

It has now been reported that the sole occupant and driver of the car, a man from Grimsby, has died.

His family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “We are appealing for dashcam footage and witnesses who have not already contacted us and can assist with our investigation.