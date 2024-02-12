Man dies following Langton by Wragby collision

The A158 at Langton by Wragby. Photo: Google Maps

​Lincolnshire Police were called to the A158 at 5.45pm following a report of a collision involving a white BMW 1 series, which was being driven west towards Wragby, and a gold Volvo estate which was travelling east towards Baumber.

The driver, of the BMW, a 27-year-old man, died at the scene and the front seat passenger in the car was taken to hospital with injuries described by emergency services as life threatening. Their families have been informed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The driver and passenger of the Volvo were not seriously injured, police said.

The A158 was closed and reopened just after 2am this morning (Monday).

The force is now appealing for anyone who travelled on the A158 just before 5.45pm on Sunday and who may have seen either vehicle prior to the collision.

A spokesman said: “We ask that anyone who was in the area around that time check their dashcam or any video recorded footage they may have for the vehicles.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We are also appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision and has not yet come forward to get in touch.”