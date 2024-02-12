Man dies following Langton by Wragby collision
Lincolnshire Police were called to the A158 at 5.45pm following a report of a collision involving a white BMW 1 series, which was being driven west towards Wragby, and a gold Volvo estate which was travelling east towards Baumber.
The driver, of the BMW, a 27-year-old man, died at the scene and the front seat passenger in the car was taken to hospital with injuries described by emergency services as life threatening. Their families have been informed.
The driver and passenger of the Volvo were not seriously injured, police said.
The A158 was closed and reopened just after 2am this morning (Monday).
The force is now appealing for anyone who travelled on the A158 just before 5.45pm on Sunday and who may have seen either vehicle prior to the collision.
A spokesman said: “We ask that anyone who was in the area around that time check their dashcam or any video recorded footage they may have for the vehicles.
“We are also appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision and has not yet come forward to get in touch.”
Anyone with any information that will help police with their investigation into this collision is asked to email [email protected] or call 01522 212316, quoting incident 293 of February 11.