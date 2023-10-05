Register
Man found with serious injuries in Louth

Lincolnshire Police is appealing for information after a man in his 40s was found with serious injuries in Louth.
By Rachel Armitage
Published 5th Oct 2023, 07:47 BST
Newbridge Hill. Louth. Photo: Google MapsNewbridge Hill. Louth. Photo: Google Maps
He was found lying in the road with a black mountain bike on Newbridge Hill just before 11.40pm on Monday (October 2).

Members of the public were with him, and it appears he had fallen from his bike.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police believe the man is from the local area and may have ridden from Dales Close and then down Newbridge Hill towards Ramsgate.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “We are asking for anyone who was in the area at the time and saw a man riding a mountain bike to get in touch.

"We are also asking people who were in the area to check any CCTV or dashcam footage to see if he is captured.

"We have completed house-to-house enquiries in the area, and our investigation is ongoing.”

If anyone has any information or footage they think may assist, you are asked to email [email protected]. or call police on 101, quoting incident 484 of 2 October.

