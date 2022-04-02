Man from Skegness in court after assaulting police officer

A Skegness man who attacked a police officer who had detained another man, has been conditionally discharged by magistrates in Boston.

By Chrissie Redford
Saturday, 2nd April 2022, 7:19 am
Updated Saturday, 2nd April 2022, 7:38 am
Boston Magistrates Court.

Paul O'Flanagan, 37, of Brunswick Drive, who admitted assaulting the police officer by beating, was said

to have launched the attack when the officer had chased and detained another man on a different matter.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Prosecuting, Marie Stace said that after the officer had detained the man in Skegness on March 10,

O'Flanagan came 'out of nowhere' and attacked the officer, punching him in the face and side until the

officer was obliged to release the man he had detained, to stop O'Flanagan punching him and he was

arrested as other officers arrived.

Mitigating, Helen Coney said O'Flanagan had been 'out of trouble for some while' and had been 'over

protective' of his friend.

She said he suffered from asthma and autism and was of limited means.

O'Flanagan was given a 12 month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £50 compensation to the

officer and £107 in court costs and charges.

Boston