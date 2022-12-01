Shane Kemp of Wainfleet Road, admitted shoplifting offences at the Co-op in Burgh le Marsh on July 13 when he stole £22 worth of meat, detergents worth £60 from B & M on the following day and then £100 worth of meat from Marks and Spencer on July 26.
Prosecuting, Fiona McLellan told District Judge Peter Veits that Kemp had been given a community order with a drug dependency order in October but these offences pre-dated that.
Mitigating, Beris Brickles said Kemp had a history of drug abuse and was working with the charity We Are With You and was attending his appointments.
Judge Veits revoked the order issued in October and imposed a new order with a six month drug rehabilitation requirement and 25 rehabilitation days.
He was also ordered to pay a total of £183 in compensation to the stores,