A 49 year old Skegness man stole from three local stores in 10 days, a court in Boston has been told.

Shane Kemp of Wainfleet Road, admitted shoplifting offences at the Co-op in Burgh le Marsh on July 13 when he stole £22 worth of meat, detergents worth £60 from B & M on the following day and then £100 worth of meat from Marks and Spencer on July 26.

Prosecuting, Fiona McLellan told District Judge Peter Veits that Kemp had been given a community order with a drug dependency order in October but these offences pre-dated that.

Advertisement

Mitigating, Beris Brickles said Kemp had a history of drug abuse and was working with the charity We Are With You and was attending his appointments.

Judge Veits revoked the order issued in October and imposed a new order with a six month drug rehabilitation requirement and 25 rehabilitation days.

Advertisement