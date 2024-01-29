Man in hospital after van collided with tree
A man has suffered serious injuries after a van left the road and collided with a tree.
On Friday (January 26), Lincolnshire Police believe that between 8am and 8.08am, a white Peugeot Partner van with the purple text branding showing ‘PARKERS The Parts People’ was travelling south on the road from Kenwick Top roundabout when it left the road and collided with a tree.
The driver, a man, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
A police spokesman said: “We are appealing for witnesses or anyone who has dashcam footage of a single-vehicle collision on the A16, near Burwell, to contact us.”
If you saw the collision, or have dashcam footage, email [email protected]