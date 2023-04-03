A Skegness man has begun a 20-month ban for drink-driving on Christmas Eve last year.

Boston Magistrates' Court.

Jason Bond, 43, was pulled over by police in the town’s Grosvenor Road.

The Ford Mondeo was showing as not insured, magistrates in Boston heard on Wednesday.

Prosecutor Marie Stace said: “He was showing signs of being intoxicated.

“He told officers that he wasn’t insured and that he might be over the drink limit.”

That was the case – following arrest, Bond gave a reading of 78 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

The defendant, of Rowland Way, pleaded guilty to drink-driving and having no insurance.

In mitigation, solicitor Helen Coney said: “At the time of this offence he wasn’t in a good place in that he was drinking to a limit that he wasn’t comfortable with.”

The court was told that Bond had taken steps to address that.

