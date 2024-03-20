Have you seen Mason?

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for sightings of a young man who has been reported missing.

A force spokesperson said: “Have you seen missing man, Mason?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The 24-year-old is described as white, with blond hair, a face tattoo that says ‘1999’ and a rose tattoo on his left hand.

"He is also believed to be wearing a Hugo Boss tracksuit and black Nike trainers.

“It is thought that Mason may be in the Boston area.”