Man reported missing is thought to be in the Boston area

By Gemma Gadd
Published 20th Mar 2024, 09:18 GMT
Lincolnshire Police are appealing for sightings of a young man who has been reported missing.

A force spokesperson said: “Have you seen missing man, Mason?

“The 24-year-old is described as white, with blond hair, a face tattoo that says ‘1999’ and a rose tattoo on his left hand.

"He is also believed to be wearing a Hugo Boss tracksuit and black Nike trainers.

“It is thought that Mason may be in the Boston area.”

They added: “If you have information, please call us on 101 quoting Incident 431 of 19 March.”