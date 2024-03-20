Man reported missing is thought to be in the Boston area
Have you seen the missing 24 year-old?
Lincolnshire Police are appealing for sightings of a young man who has been reported missing.
A force spokesperson said: “Have you seen missing man, Mason?
Advertisement
Advertisement
“The 24-year-old is described as white, with blond hair, a face tattoo that says ‘1999’ and a rose tattoo on his left hand.
"He is also believed to be wearing a Hugo Boss tracksuit and black Nike trainers.
“It is thought that Mason may be in the Boston area.”
They added: “If you have information, please call us on 101 quoting Incident 431 of 19 March.”