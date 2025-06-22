Man smashes 48-hour charity pool marathon in Skegness in memory of friend

A 48-hour pool marathon in Skegness has concluded with hundreds of pounds being raised for charity.

Dave Morton took the challenge in memory of his friend, Darren Cooper, who died of cancer last July. He was raising funds in aid of Men’s Mental Health and Cancer Research charities.

The event started at Harringtons bar near the Clock Tower on Tuesday, July 1, and ended with a countdown and cheers.

An exhausted Dave said he had played 350 matches with the volunteers who went along armed with a cue to keep him going, winning around 80 of them.

On cue - Dave Morton (in black, centre) pictured with his support team.

Amongst his opponents was the Mayor of Skegness, Coun Jimmy Brookes.

Afterwards, Dave was congratulated by the owner of Harrington’s bar, who presented him with a belt signed by snooker legend Jimmy White and a snooker ball from former world champion Steve Davis.

Joking he said he wasn’t planning on playing snooker again any time soon, Dave said he was delighted at what he achieved.

“The number of people diagnosed with cancer is growing, and every one of them needs the best support to meet their unique needs,” said Dave. “That's why we'll do whatever it takes to help everyone living with cancer across the UK get the support they need right now and transform cancer care for everyone who will be diagnosed in the future.”

To make a donation, visit Dave’s 48 Hours Pool Marathon on GoFundMe.