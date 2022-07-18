The three appeared at Lincoln Distract Magistrate’s Court on Monday, July 4.

One of the boys, a 15-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm (GBH) and was given a two year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO).

Another of the boys, Sonny McLaggan, 18, of Park Springs Road, Gainsborough, pleaded guilty to affray for the incident .

He has been granted a CBO for 12 months and must comply with the directions of the Youth Offending Team.

McLaggan was also given a Youth Rehabilitation Order which includes a curfew to be indoors between 10pm and 6am with electronic monitoring for a period of six months.

He was 17 at the time of the offences, but can now be named as he has turned 18.

A 16-year-old boy also pleaded guilty to affray in relation to the incident in Eliot Close.

He also entered guilty pleas of common assault and criminal damage for an incident which took place on February 10, in Riseholme Road, Gainsborough, which saw vehicles smashed with a baseball bat and a man in his 30s assaulted.

He also pleaded guilty to malicious communications on May 5, after sending a girl he knew messages via Snapchat demanding money and threatening to harm her and her family.

He also entered a guilty plea for possession of Class A drugs in Lincoln on May 8 .

He was given a CBO which took into account all of these incidents and guilty pleas.

His CBO will last for two years, and he is required to engage with the youth offending team.

He was also given a Youth Rehabilitation Order that includes a curfew to be indoors between 7pm and 7am daily with electronic monitoring for a period of three months.

Inspector Gary Brockie, said: “These incidents caused a great amount of concern in the local community, and we’re pleased that justice is being served on those responsible.