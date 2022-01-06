Man walks the coast to raise funds for marine conservation charities

Blue Wilson arrived at Croft Bank for the latest leg of his charity challenge.

Blue Wilson, from Selby, had walked 348 miles in 23 days when he arrived in Croft Bank, south of Skegness, from North Shields to complete the next stretch.

His target was to walk three days, heading south to Boston.

"I am taking on this challenge in stages due to other commitments and alternate sometimes between heading north from last most northerly point reached and heading south," he explained.

Blue arrives in Leverton during his three-day trek.

"I have also walked other long distance paths but now want to focus solely on this."

Blue is fundraising in aid of Surfers Against Sewage and Sea Changers - two marine conservation charities.

"During my treks I have become increasingly aware of the perils endangering our oceans, marine life, coastal communities and climate," he said.

"I have seen first hand some of the great work my chosen charities have done and I want to help by contributing as much as possible to their future projects.

Blue started at Croft Bank and headed towards Boston.

"Every year I hope to complete as big a section as possible until successfully completing the entire coastline in an estimated five years."

The fundraising target is £4,000 per year per chosen charity, aiming for £20,000 for each by the end of the full challenge.

For further information on Blue's chosen charities and the challenge, visit Blue Wilson Walks the UK Coastline on Facebook.

To make a donation visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/blue-wilson