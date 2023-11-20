Man wanted by police following serious assault in Boston which left victim in hospital

A man is being treated in hospital for serious injuries.

Police are looking for Marin Berescu, of Boston.

Lincolnshire Police say they are actively seeking Marin Berescu, aged 30, of Wormgate, Boston, in connection with a serious assault.

The incident was reported to have taken place in Wormgate at some point on Saturday evening, November 18.

A force spokesperson explained: “A man in his 50s is in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

“It is believed that the people involved were known to each other.

“Officers have been actively looking for Berescu since the incident was reported and we are now asking for anyone who might have information about his whereabouts to get in touch.

“He may be in the Boston area.

“We would remind people that it is an offence to assist a suspected offender with the intention of preventing their arrest.