Man wanted in connection with 'threats to kill' incident in Skegness is found
A man wanted in connection with a ‘threats to kill’ incident in Skegness has been found.
Lincolnshire Police appealed for help in locating Ethan Eldred, 27, following the alleged incident on October 6.
No further information was issued at the time.
Police have now reported they have closed the search having located the man.
Today they thanked the public for their help and said: “Eldred has now been located.
"Thank you to everyone who supported and shared our apppeal.”
To report a crime, call Lincolnshire Police on 101.