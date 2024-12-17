Man who groomed child on social media before meeting them in Gainsborough has been jailed

​A man who groomed a child, met up with them in Gainsborough and exchanged sexual messages with them has been jailed for four years and 10 months.

Carl Huxley, of no fixed address, was sentenced when he appeared before officials at Lincoln Crown Court on Friday, December 13.

The 38-year-old had been found guilty of meeting a child under the age of 16 following sexual grooming and engaging in sexual communication with a child at an earlier hearing.

Huxley posed as a young boy on social media in 2023 to gain his victim’s trust before arranging to meet them in Gainsborough.

They went to Lincoln where he continued to groom his victim by purchasing them gifts during the day.

He later booked double hotel room for them but was reported to the police before the room could be used.

DC Jones, who worked on the case, paid tribute to the bravery of the victim and the commitment of those who helped bring Huxley to justice.

She said: “Huxley’s behaviour was, calculated, intentional and manipulative. This is wholly unacceptable and wildly inappropriate, showing a complete disregard for his victim’s age and wellbeing, for his own sexual gratification.

“This will not be tolerated in Lincolnshire and this sentence sends a strong message to any would-be criminals that they will be caught and dealt with.

“I’d like to thank the victim and their family for their courage throughout this process – without them we wouldn’t be here today.

“I’d also like to pay tribute to the police officers and staff involved in this investigation, it was a team effort, and this result would not have been possible without their hard work.

“If you’ve been the victim of rape, sexual assault, or any other sexual offence, please report it to us as soon as possible.

“Even if you’re not 100 per cent sure, we want to hear from you so that we can make sure you’re safe.

“If you’re not ready to talk to the police just yet, that’s okay.”

To find out more what other organisations there are that can help and support you or to if you need to report a rape and sexual assault visit www.lincs.police.uk.