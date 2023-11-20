Man who knocked victim out with ‘one big punch’ at bar in Ingoldmells is jailed

An Ingoldmells holidaymaker who knocked a man unconscious with "one big punch" was jailed for 15 months.

Reece Brittain.

Reece Brittain, 26, was caught after his probation officer recognised him from CCTV footage which was shared in a police media appeal.

Lincoln Crown Court heard how Brittain delivered the blow during an incident at Bibbys Beach Bar in Ingoldmells.

The victim suffered a fractured vertebra in his back which required a lengthy operation after he fell backwards, the court was told.

Alex Wolfson, prosecuting, said Brittain was drinking with friends in the bar on the afternoon of 15 August when another man without a top began fighting with the victim.

CCTV showed Brittain watching the fight and then eventually moving towards the victim.

"He walked around and delivered one big punch," Mr Wolfson told the court. "It briefly left the victim unconscious."

Mr Wolfson said Brittain could then be seen leaning over the victim before leaving the scene.

Brittain was arrested after footage of the fight was circulated in the media and he was recognised by his Probation officer.

During his police interview Brittain admitted being drunk and said the victim was being a nuisance towards a woman in their group.

Brittain, 26, of Tomkinson Road, Nuneaton, later pleaded guilty to a charge of inflicting grievous bodily harm.

Michael Cranmer-Brown, mitigating for Brittain, accepted the injuries to the victim were grave.