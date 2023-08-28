A man's body has been found in water near Louth, it has been announced.

Lincolnshire Police.

Lincolnshire Police and other emergency services were called to Tetney Lock just before 1pm on Saturday (August 27) following a report of a body in the water.

The body of a man in his 80s was recovered, and police said that he had been reported as missing just after 11am from the Louth area the same day.

A police spokesman has said that there are no suspicious circumstances, and a file will be prepared for the coroner.