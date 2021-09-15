Marathon hike to raise funds for Boston Scout group hit financially by Covid-19

A recent 2nd Boston Scout Group activity.

The determined half-dozen from 2nd Boston Scout Group are taking on the test of endurance in response to the toll taken by Covid-19 on the organisation’s finances.

The group, which serves the Skirbeck area of Boston from the Focus One Youth Centre, was set up in February 2020.

Group scout leader Mike Rowlatt said: “We currently support over 50 young people and 12 adults who all come from different socio-economic backgrounds in a deprived area of Boston.

“As a group we believe that Scouting helps young people develop physically, intellectually, socially, and spiritually. The yearly programmes we provide are based around building confidence and self-esteem, learning important life skills and leadership skills, team building, outdoor adventure, education, all whilst being fun.

“However, due to the Covid pandemic, the group have been negatively affected both financially and through membership. This has resulted in the group only being able to stay open due to the generosity of local charities through the grants given.

“We have been unable to deliver our programmes during the past year and this has affected the opportunities that we have been able to provide the young people of Skirbeck. As a result, they have lost a year of adventure, developing new life skills, and socialising with their peers.”

The hike will take place on Saturday, September 18, from Skegness to Boston. Joining Mike will be: assistant group Scout leader Robert Rowlatt, group treasurer Rhys Percival, Scout section leader Simon Burton-White, Cub section leader Luke Lane, and Beaver Section Leader James White.