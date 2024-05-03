Marc Jones elected as Lincolnshire's Police and Crime Commissioner for a third time

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mr Jones fought off competition from ex-police officers Mike Horder (Labour) and David Dickason (English Democrats), as well as West Lindsey District Council deputy leader Lesley Rollings (Liberal Democrats) and cybersecurity consultant Peter Escreet (Reform UK).

He won by a majority of just under 8,000 votes, with Labour’s Mike Horder finishing second, Reform’s Peter Escreet in third, the Liberal Democrat Lesley Rollings fourth and English Democrat David Dickason fifth.

Turnout dipped below 20 per cent for the second time in the history of the role, and the 19.08 per cent figure made it the second lowest in Lincolnshire Police and Crime Commissioner elections, the first took place in 2012 (2021 was 31.25 per cent, 2016 was 20.7 per cent, 2012 was 15.28 per cent).

Marc Jones has been elected for a third term as Lincolnshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner

It wasn’t plain sailing for Marc Jones, though, who came 2nd in the Lincoln votes by almost 4,000 ballots, as the city backed Labour’s Mike Horder — but it wasn’t enough to change the result across the county.

Marc Jones will now enjoy a third term as Lincolnshire Police and Crime Commissioner, having first been elected in 2016.

Following the election results Mr Jones said: “It feels very good that people have put their trust and confidence in me for a third time.

“I’m excited for what we can do along with the new chief constable I’ve recently recruited.

“We’ve got some ambitious plans on how we can get crime down and I’m really looking forward to delivering that over the next four years.

“I will work tirelessly to deliver what I’ve set out in my manifesto. I’m always very clear about what I want to deliver and I will be delivering it, so nothing I’ve said is an empty promise, it will be delivered.

“That’s what I always stand on, I’ve given my word and I will deliver it.”

