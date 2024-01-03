Marie Curie Boston Fundraising Group looking for a new Chairperson in 2024

Marie Curie Boston Fundraising Group are on the hunt for a new Chairperson as their current Chair is stepping down after fundraising for 25 years for the UK’s leading end of life charity.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The group was set up in 2007 to help raise funds so Marie Curie Nurses and Healthcare Assistants can provide expert hospice care to people living with terminal illness in the comfort of their own home in Lincolnshire and support for those close to them.

Outgoing Chair Christine Herriot known as Chris (76), of Boston, has been supporting Marie Curie since her first husband, Roger died at the age of 26.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“He left behind two young children at the time. When he was ill, I had nobody to talk to about anything. I felt very lost and was desperate to speak to someone about what was happening as I do not think Roger realised what was happening either. I always wished I had someone to talk to about it, so it is nice that I can now support others dealing with the same thing.”

Chris Herriot - Current Chair of Marie Curie Boston Fundraising Group

Marie Curie helps people with any illness they are likely to die from including Alzheimer’s (and other forms of dementia), heart, liver, kidney and lung disease, motor neurone disease, Parkinson’s, and advanced cancer.

The money raised also funds the charity’s free support line and webchat, which offers practical and emotional support on all aspects of life with terminal illness, dying and bereavement.

Chris added:

“I enjoy every part of being in the group. It is always nice to talk to the public about how Marie Curie has supported them, and we are always meeting new people.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We organise lots of events and stalls and host collections during Christmas and in March for The Great Daffodil Appeal. It is great to share that with the rest of the group and a lovely way to make friends and socialise.

“I have had cancer three times now. Volunteering with Marie Curie has really helped me to keep positive and to get through it all. It has been nice to have that support network with people to talk to. There is always someone there for you in the group and being a volunteer at Marie Curie reminds me that if they can get through it, then I can too.

“For me, volunteering is the best thing that I have ever done. I would encourage anyone thinking about volunteering to get involved and give it a try. I thoroughly enjoy being part of the Marie Curie Boston Fundraising Group and I know others will too.”

Over the next five years Marie Curie aims to double the number of people across the UK being cared for and supported in homes, its hospices and through its free information and support services.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lauren Alexander, Marie Curie Community Fundraiser for Lincolnshire said:

“It is thanks to amazing supporters like Chris and her team of volunteers that Marie Curie has been there for people living with terminal illness over the past 75 years, but today our work is more needed than ever.

“Chris and the Marie Curie Boston Fundraising Group have raised over £90,000 since they formed the group in 2007 and have also played a vital role in raising awareness of the services provided within people’s homes across Lincolnshire.

“We cannot thank Chris enough for her dedication to the group and hope we can find someone who will take over the role when she retires and help them be equally successful in the future. “