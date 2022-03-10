No Caption ABCDE EMN-220803-094757001

Local hiker and charity trustee Mark Stones prepares to lead a group of adventurers on a 125-mile trek from Yorkshire to Lincolnshire in aid of the Serendipity Initiative in Louth.

Mark has put together a small band of hikers to trek over 125 miles of North East England in just three days during the first week of July.

Together with other members of the Friends of Serendipity, the band will travel from Filey near Scarborough through to the Priory Hotel in Louth – a route that includes nearly two miles of ascent, or one third the height of Everest.

The cause that Mark and his team will be supporting is the award-winning Serendipity restaurant at the Priory hotel is run by people who were previously held back due to learning difficulties, trauma and incarceration.

During the Covid-19 lockdown, the team rallied the local community to cook and deliver in excess of 100,000 free hot meals.

Chef and social entrepreneur Paul believes that people are not their labels nor should they be defined by their past:

He said: “I just believe that people should be given the chance to prove to themselves and others what they are capable of without being labelled or baby-sat. The initiative also works alongside local police and with ex-offenders.

“What we do is real and raw but full of heart and about connecting people. Any support that people of business can give us will help people shine and be a positive part of their community as well as feeding families who are struggling.