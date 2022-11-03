Market Place car park closure for Remembrance Sunday in Sleaford
People are being reminded that Market Place Car Park in Sleaford will be closed to allow the annual Remembrance Sunday parade to run smoothly.
The annual event is taking place on Sunday, November 13 to honour those who have fallen in conflicts around the world, with the parade setting off from Station Road.
Market Place Car Park will be closed to all vehicles from midnight until 2pm on Sunday, November 13.
Any vehicles left on the car park after midnight will risk being towed away.
The car park needs to be clear to allow the act of remembrance and parade to take place as it should.
Alternative parking nearby can be found at the following car parks:
Eastbanks
Eastgate
Church Lane
Moneys Yard
Grantham Road
For further information contact Jenny Bailey, Operational Services Manager in the Waste & Street Scene Team at North Kesteven District Council, on 01529 414155.