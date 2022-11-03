The Remembrance Sunday parade through Sleaford.

The annual event is taking place on Sunday, November 13 to honour those who have fallen in conflicts around the world, with the parade setting off from Station Road.

Market Place Car Park will be closed to all vehicles from midnight until 2pm on Sunday, November 13.

Any vehicles left on the car park after midnight will risk being towed away.

The car park needs to be clear to allow the act of remembrance and parade to take place as it should.

Alternative parking nearby can be found at the following car parks:

 Eastbanks

 Eastgate

 Church Lane

 Moneys Yard

 Grantham Road