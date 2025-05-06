Nick Hall will be fundraising for the Market Rasen Band.

A 95-year-old bandsman is putting his best foot forward to help raise the money for a new venue for the group.

Brass Banding is a major part of Nick Hall’s life. He’s played in the Market Rasen Band since he was a lad alongside his father and brothers and then with his nephews, niece and daughters until he finished his playing years in his eighties. Nick is proud to be the President of the band and even though he is no longer a player, he wants to support the future of the band that has given him so much joy over the years.

Starting at 7.30pm on Wednesday (May 7) Nick will celebrate his 95th birthday by walking 9,500 steps, starting in the town’s Market Place, to help raise funds for the band’s future and to secure a new home for its musicians.

He will then continue to walk throughout May until he has completed an amazing 95,000 steps, hoping to raise at least £800. Band committee member Georgina Neale said: "Come and show your support as Nick takes on this inspiring journey. Your encouragement means the world and every contribution helps keep the music alive in our community.

“If you see him walking around the town trying to get his steps in, do cheer him on and have a quick chat with him.

“He has plenty of stories about the band that he would love to share with you.”

You can donate to Nick’s cause via his fundraising page: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/marketrasenband? He has already raised £670 in donations.