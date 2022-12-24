Market Rasen boy's bauble fundraiser for St Barnabas

A seven-year-old Market Rasen boy has more than tripled his planned seasonal fundraising in memory of his beloved auntie.

Jonah presented the money to St Barnabas Fundraising Officer Ellie Carter

Jonah planned to raise £100 for St Barnabas Hospice by making Christmas baubles in memory of his aunt Natalie Watson, or as he calls her, Auntie NatNat, who died of brain cancer in July, aged 34.

However, his bauble making skills became such a hit, he ended up raising £330.

Advertisement

Jonah said: “I started making baubles about a month ago with her name on and family and friends bought them; they are very excited to have them on their Christmas trees.

Jonah with his beloved Auntie NatNat

Advertisement

"Auntie NatNat loved Christmas, and so do I. We have four trees in our house and baubles with her name on!

“I always had fun with her; we used to dance together, and she always smiled.

Advertisement

"I’m very proud and happy that people like the baubles and that I can help St Barnabas by giving this money.

"I wanted to raise £100, but I got £330, and now I want to raise even more by doing other things!”

Advertisement

Natalie was an end-of-life care coordinator for St Barnabas and her colleagues are also feeling the loss keenly this holiday season.

Julie Bishop, PCCC Clinical Lead Nurse, said: “We really miss Nat in our team; she was the life and soul of the party. She was always really family orientated, and we have been smiling to ourselves recently as she would always be the first to put her Christmas tree up.

Advertisement

“A huge thank you to Jonah for raising so much money for us, it is a fantastic achievement, and the baubles are so lovely.”

Jonah also wrote a special letter thanking St Barnabas' doctors and nurses for looking after his aunt.

Advertisement

The letter was given to Emma Rogers, one of the clinical staff that cared for Natalie. She was delighted and honoured to be able to share the letter with her whole team.

Emma said: “I am privileged to have cared for Natalie in her last phase of life.

Advertisement

"The family were amazing and always at her bedside; it really was beautiful to see.”

Natalie’s sister, Becky, said: “Natalie was so special, really the most caring, loving and giving person, and she adored her three children.

Advertisement

"There was a constant stream of family members and friends visiting Natalie while she was cared for at home, and nurse Emma went out of her way to check in with her and the whole family.

“I hope all the St Barnabas staff truly know how special they are; their care made a massive difference to Natalie and to all of us who love and miss her so much.”

Advertisement

St Barnabas Hospice is the leading charity in Lincolnshire, providing palliative and end-of-life care to adults living with a life-limiting or terminal illness.

Donations are vital for the charity to continue to offer free care to patients and their families across the county.

Advertisement