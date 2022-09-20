Market Rasen leisure centre becomes first ‘Friend of Rotary’

.

Friends of Rotary is a scheme run by the charitable organisation nationally and is a way of working with individual clubs, sharing the overall ideals and objectives.

For some time, Everyone Active, which runs the leisure centre, and Rasen Rotarians have been discussing ways to work together to enhance the local and perhaps wider environment in which we all live, work and relax.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now, the centre has become the first official Friend of Rotary for the Market Rasen Club.

The opportunity was raised toward the end of lockdown, between the then president of Market Rasen Rotary, David Mason, and several members of Everyone Active, but principally, Jake Garrett, the active communities manager for the Leisure Centre.

Rtn Mason said: “As a ‘Friend of Rotary’, we hope that staff and members of the leisure centre can and will participate in Rotary activities in the future, and that the wide range of contacts held by Rotary can positively influence activities at the leisure centre.

“Several topics have already been raised between the two parties, which will move into fruition during the next months.”

Current Rotary president John Moore was delighted to go along to the centre and present the Friends of Rotary certificate to Paul Taylor, duty manager, for display in the foyer, supported by Rotarian Mason and Rotary secretary Jo Bowman.