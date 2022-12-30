Market Rasen Library named best in county

Gone are the days when libraries were silent places, they are now buzzing with life for the whole community to enjoy.

The Market Rasen Library team

It is that sense of community that has seen Market Rasen Library being named Library of the Year in the GLL awards for Lincolnshire, along with Spalding in the south of the county.

The Rasen team was also shortlisted for the Customer Experience Award for their work in promoting the library and developing community use of the site.

Advertisement

Library manager Kay Turnbull received a nomination in the Better People category, which recognises staff members who have gone above and beyond in their day to day role.

Local historian Caroline Foster, right, will be giving help and support with family history at the library on the first Saturday of the month, from 10am to noon

Advertisement

Her ‘can do’ attitude was singled out for praise, as was her ‘excellent rapport’ with staff and customers, alongside creating many new partnership working opportunities for the library within the local community.

One group which uses the library on a regular basis is the adult day care centre based at the old railway station. They attend a number of activities along with support workers such as Helen Gaynor, who said the award was well deserved.

Advertisement

Helen said: “They really do go above and beyond with the service they provide. We always get a lovely welcome and they always have smiles on their faces.

"I have never been to a library that has been more friendly and welcoming – and they are like that with everyone, not just the group we support. They are so inclusive to all ages

Advertisement

“Congratulations to them all on their award; they totally deserve it.”

The library has a full programme of events throughout each week for all ages to enjoy.

Advertisement

Just before Christmas, the library teamed up with the Broadbent Youth Theatre for the telling of The Jolly Postman at Christmas, which proved a hit with the children, while this Saturday, January 7, sees the return of the monthly family history help sessions, from 10am to noon.

Kay Turnbull said: “We were absolutely thrilled to have been nominated in three out of the four categories and to share the award with Spalding.

Advertisement

"The support we receive is paramount to our achievements and we thank everyone for this and look forward to sharing more good times.”