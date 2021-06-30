Market Rasen Lions enjoy first formal meeting and welcome new members

Market Rasen Lions EMN-210622-065237001

Like all organisations, meetings of Market Rasen Lions Club were called to a halt as the country dealt with the coronavirus pandemic.

At the beginning of 2020, Jenny and Dick Stimson started attending meetings with the aim of becoming full members, but it has taken more than 14 months to get them badged up.

Zone chairman, Ron Lyus, went along to do the honours at the club’s outside meeting at Rase Park.

Market Rasen Lions EMN-210622-065249001

He presented Jenny and Dick with their membership badges and certificates, and also presented certificates to their sponsors, Christine Goldring and Christine Scrivin.

Club president Lis Eastburn welcomed Jenny and Dick to the Lions.

She said: “We are pleased and extremely proud to have you as members of Market Rasen Lions.”

The zone chairman had another enjoyable task to perform.

Market Rasen Lions

He presented member Nan Hough with her 10-year service chevron, saying:”We are a small cog in a very big wheel, but if we don’t keep turning neither will the big cog.”

Lions international has 1.4 million members across the world in more than 48.000 clubs.

Their motto is: ‘Kindness in Action’ and that is certainly something Market Rasen Lions have at the heart of everything they do.

Although they haven’t been meeting, members have made numerous donations to help individuals and groups.

They have also continued their popular book stalls at the Tuesday market – once covid regulations allowed – with member Christine Scrivin hosting a book drop box in her garden during lockdown.

Earlier this month, they took part in a collection day for Marie Curie, which raised £136.