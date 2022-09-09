Market Rasen Mayor says The Queen will be "remembered with great affection and gratitude"

Coun Stephen Bunney was the first to sign the Book of Condolence

He said: “It is with sadness that we have learned of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth the second.

"She will be remembered with great affection and gratitude for her service and dedication to the Nation, Commonwealth, and Wider World.

"As a mark of respect, the Union Flag will be flown at half-mast at the Old Police Station on Dear Street until the morning after her funeral.

"The residents of Market Rasen send their condolences to King Charles and his family at this sad time. We hold them in our thoughts and prayers.”

The Book of Condolence is held at the Town Council Office, next to the Festival Hall, and will be available between 10am and 3pm duering the national period of mourning.