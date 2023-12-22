Market Rasen Mayor's seasonal message
The town has once again enjoyed the continued support of so many local community groups and individuals, all with the common aim of helping others. Assisting to ease the stress of the current financial crisis, we have a number of local food banks who help an increasing number of people in our area. We also have the new Baby Bank offering support to many of our young families during the current hardships, but just as, crucially, offering a welcoming environment for new mums who may be feeling the strain and who can get together for a chat whilst their babies are able to enjoy a ‘play date’.
As Christmas approaches, the town council had a busy week of events, the beautiful Christmas tree going up in the Market Square, the Christmas lights switch on and the children’s carol concert and Christmas Market. That is what Christmas is all about. Many individuals and community groups have gone that extra mile alongside the town council to ensure that all went as planned, and their hard work is very much appreciated. So, a great big thankyou to you all.
Finally, on behalf of the town council, I would like to wish you all a very happy holiday and a peaceful New Year.”
Councillor Jo PilleyMayor of Market Rasen