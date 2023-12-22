Market Rasen Mayor's seasonal message

The town has once again enjoyed the continued support of so many local community groups and individuals, all with the common aim of helping others. Assisting to ease the stress of the current financial crisis, we have a number of local food banks who help an increasing number of people in our area. We also have the new Baby Bank offering support to many of our young families during the current hardships, but just as, crucially, offering a welcoming environment for new mums who may be feeling the strain and who can get together for a chat whilst their babies are able to enjoy a ‘play date’.