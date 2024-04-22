Young entrepreneurs are invited to take part in the Young Traders Market in Gainsborough

​Organised by West Lindsey District Council, the event on June 8, is part of a national campaign run by the National Market Traders Federation (NMTF), aimed at providing a platform for young traders to showcase their goods in a traditional market setting.

Participants in the event will have the opportunity to ‘Trade for a Tenner’ with stalls available at a discounted rate of just £10.

Those taking part will also automatically be entered into the National Young Traders’ Competition, run by the NMTF.

The judging panel, comprised of members from the business community and the council, will assess the entrants.

Amanda Bouttell, the council’s Senior Project and Growth Officer, Employment and Skills, expressed enthusiasm for the event.

She said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for young people to start or grow their own business and to develop key skills.

“Trading from a market stall is a cost-effective way of raising your profile, engaging directly with new customers, and learning from other traders. We really want to support the next generation of young entrepreneurs, and this is a fantastic way to have a go.”

The market is open to anyone aged from 16 to 30-years-old.

Those interested in participating are encouraged to sign up through the NTF’s website here Young Traders

Anyone wanting further details can email West Lindsey District Council’s Towns Manager, Nicola Marshall, at [email protected]

Other markets in Gainsborough take place every Tuesday and Saturday from 9am to 2pm, as well as a monthly Farmers’ and Craft Market on the second Saturday in the month from 9am to 3pm.

There is also an Antiques Fair, run by MH Antiques, which is currently taking place every Saturday, until October 26.