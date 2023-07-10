Mark’s mega-marathon runs raise funds for hospice

A Brigg teacher is clocking up the miles to raise funds for a charity-run hospice.

Fundraiser Mark Morris, who is running for 2,000 days to raise funds for Lindsey Lodge Hospice & Healthcare. Image courtesy of Mark Morris

Mark Morris (47 has been raising funds for Lindsey Lodge Hospice & Healthcare since 2016, after the loss of his mum Denise, who attended as a day care patient.

​In 2019, he pledged to run every day for 2,000 days and has thrown in some gruelling runs along the way, including several Hell on the Humber events, the Yorkshire 3 Peaks, the Great North Run and the Mablethorpe Marathon.

​Last month, in sweltering heat, he completed a 70-mile run along Hadrian’s Wall, from Carlisle to Newcastle, covering the distance in an incredible 13 hours 37 minutes. He also plans to run the entire 147 mile Viking Way during the summer holidays.

​Lindsey Lodge Fundraiser Selina Doyle said: “Mark is just amazing – his dedication to raising funds and the huge effort he puts into it is an inspiration to us all.

​“We are extremely grateful for everything he does – and on behalf of everyone at Lindsey Lodge, I’d like to say a huge thank you to him.”

​Mark, who also finds the time to manage the Brigg Town Under 12s football team, has raised more than £6,200 to date for Lindsey Lodge. As well as running, he has also organised charity football matches and encourages the youngsters to fundraise for the Hospice.

​Mark said: “The money that we raise goes towards the amazing work Lindsey Lodge Hospice does.

​“It’s also in memory of our brilliant and much missed Grandma and Mum.”