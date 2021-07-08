Marshall's Yard Tractor Rally is going ahead

The annual event has been a regular feature at the Yard since the centre first opened in 2007 but covid restrictions meant it had to be cancelled last year but this year the tractors will be returning to the centre.

The special event will be held on Sunday, July 25, with a host of traditional Marshall’s tractors on display at their original birthplace from 10am to 3pm. The event will finish with the traditional drive through Gainsborough

The event is organised by the Marshall’s Yard team and the Marshall’s Club and gives shoppers and visitors the chance to step back in time with a fantastic display of vehicles manufactured at the Yard spanning nearly 200 years of history.

The award-winning shopping centre is named after William Marshalls who founded the factory on the 16-acre site in 1848. It specialised in steam engines and agricultural machinery and during the second world war made munitions.

Charlotte Toplass, tenant liaison executive, said: “We are so pleased to be able to stage this event once again, its such a special event for the whole Marshalls Yard team and the community and a chance to look back at the history of the Yard and of Gainsborough.

“We are really look forward to welcoming these fantastic vehicles back to the Yard and seeing the centre’s history come back to life.”