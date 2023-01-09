Independent coffee bar, No 17, has taken over the former Fatface unit at Marshall’s Yard and is planning to open this spring.

The food and drink business will be providing high quality drinks and food in a contemporary environment catering for visitors to the centre from breakfast to late evening with a signature cocktail, lager and wine menu sitting alongside their range of hot drinks.

The new coffee bar will join a growing offer of food and drink now available on Marshall’s Yard.

Advertisement

Owners of No 17, David Muscroft and Michelle Sargeson, are passionate about good food and coffee and are excited to be embarking on this new venture.

Melissa Cutforth, Michelle Sargeson and David Muscroft

Advertisement

David said: “We are thrilled with how the plans and designs are shaping up for this new venture.

“We feel Marshall’s Yard is the perfect location for us being at the heart of this wonderful market town amongst a thriving retail line up and complementary food and drink outlets.

Advertisement

"Our love for a great dining environment really is second only to our love for great coffee, food and cocktails.”

Jodie Pacey, centre manager at Marshall’s Yard, said: “We are extremely excited to be adding to our food and drink offer here at Marshall’s Yard.

Advertisement

"We have seen the plans for the unit and think the contemporary and upmarket feel, as well as it’s great coffee, will be extremely popular with our shoppers and diners.”