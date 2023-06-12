Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nicola Sturgeon statement in full after release following arrest
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi dies aged 86
Three British passengers confirmed dead after Egypt dive boat fire
Radio 2 in the Park 2023 festival location revealed
British girl, aged 11, shot dead in France
Ofsted's changes to school inspection system after headteacher's death

Marshall's Yard in Gainsborough welcomes return of popular Tractor Event

A selection of vintage Marshall’s tractors,in celebration of the 175th anniversary of William Marshall himself, will be on display at Marshall’s Yard in Gainsborough, as part of its annual Tractor Event.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 12th Jun 2023, 11:25 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 11:25 BST

The event, which has been running for more than a decade, returns on Sunday, June 18, from 10am until 4pm.

Due to its popularity, crowds of enthusiast’s are expected to flock to the shopping centre to see the display of more than 25 tractors that were manufactured at Marshalls Yard all those years ago.

Jodie Pacey, centre manager, said: “We are delighted to welcome back the Marshall Club and particularly honoured to host this event in celebration for 175th anniversary of William Marshall.

Most Popular
Popular tractor event returns to Marshall’s YardPopular tractor event returns to Marshall’s Yard
Popular tractor event returns to Marshall’s Yard

“This year is extra special for the club and we will mark the anniversary with the unveiling of a commemorative plaque outside the Engine House – former home to the old steam crane that now provides a dramatic entrance to Marshalls Yard celebrating the history of this once internationally renowned hub of world class engineering.”

Families can also expect to enjoy free face painting, a scavenger hunt, live music and a gigantic 35ft long inflatable tractor.

Caldero Lounge will also be hosting free, themed, craft workshops throughout the day.

And dads can really treat themselves to either the perfect beer or IPA served up by Grimsby’s famous Dock Beers accompanied by either a delicious loaded hot dog from Kaya’s Kitchen hot dog stand or a refreshing cold whipped ice cream from Sasha’s Ice-cream.

The event will finish with the club’s traditional tractor road run around the town centre.

Related topics:Grimsby