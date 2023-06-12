Marshall's Yard in Gainsborough welcomes return of popular Tractor Event

A selection of vintage Marshall’s tractors,in celebration of the 175th anniversary of William Marshall himself, will be on display at Marshall’s Yard in Gainsborough, as part of its annual Tractor Event.

The event, which has been running for more than a decade, returns on Sunday, June 18, from 10am until 4pm.

Due to its popularity, crowds of enthusiast’s are expected to flock to the shopping centre to see the display of more than 25 tractors that were manufactured at Marshalls Yard all those years ago.

Jodie Pacey, centre manager, said: “We are delighted to welcome back the Marshall Club and particularly honoured to host this event in celebration for 175th anniversary of William Marshall.

Popular tractor event returns to Marshall’s Yard

“This year is extra special for the club and we will mark the anniversary with the unveiling of a commemorative plaque outside the Engine House – former home to the old steam crane that now provides a dramatic entrance to Marshalls Yard celebrating the history of this once internationally renowned hub of world class engineering.”

Families can also expect to enjoy free face painting, a scavenger hunt, live music and a gigantic 35ft long inflatable tractor.

Caldero Lounge will also be hosting free, themed, craft workshops throughout the day.

And dads can really treat themselves to either the perfect beer or IPA served up by Grimsby’s famous Dock Beers accompanied by either a delicious loaded hot dog from Kaya’s Kitchen hot dog stand or a refreshing cold whipped ice cream from Sasha’s Ice-cream.