There were plenty of stalls selling gifts and festive food during the afternoon, all building up to the main switch-on event.

Former motorcycle racer turned television presenter Guy Martin flicked the switch, alongside Caistor mayor Jon Wright, to light up the town’s magnificent Christmas tree and festive lights.

Coun Wright said: “On behalf of the town, I thank everyone who worked so hard on the tree and today’s event.”

