Massive £72k raised to save children's Skegness holidays - but still no date for centre's re-opening
The much-loved charity, Derbyshire Children’s Holiday Centre (DCHC), launched a Comeback Appeal in February following the shock announcement that after bringing cheer for 133 years, there would be no holidays this year.
It has been a heartbreaking few months for the centre’s manager, Ali Byerley, who has remained ‘rattling around’ in the house that usually hosts around 15 children for five-day breaks from March to October and for a week at Christmas.
However, while renovation of the building takes place – and an appeal has also been launched for help with this – Ali says she has been warmed by the fundraisers that have been held in response to the appeal and the amazing total raised so far.
The last big event was the annual 100-mile Derby to SkegVegas cycle, organised by CosyChild - Bike & Hike. Two hundred riders set off from Derby Arena to raise money for charity, including DCHC.
“Our amazing supporters pedalled and hiked their way across Derbyshire and Lincolnshire in the CosyChild - Bike & Hike charity cycle,” said Ali.
“Every pound raised brings us one step closer to bringing back seaside holidays for Derbyshire’s children in 2026.
“A huge thank you to everyone who donated, cheered, or took part. You’re helping to write the next chapter of DCHC.”
Thanks were also extended to all the companies that sponsored the event, and all the walkers and riders for being up for the challenge, fundraising and donating.
Ali would love to hear from anyone who wishes to hold a fundraiser or help with maintenance jobs.
She said: “We just don’t know when the centre will re-open – we hope it’s 2026. But with this kind of amazing support, we hope to bring good news soon.”
There is still time to donate! Visit www.justgiving.com/campaign/cosychild-hike-bike-2025
For more on the Derbyshire Children’s Holiday Centre and how you can help, visit www.dchc.org.uk or follow their Facebook page.
