‘Massive thank you’ from Sleaford-area Rotary clubs as Ukraine appeal nears £20,000

Members of the Rotary clubs of Sleaford and Sleaford Kesteven have offered a ‘massive thank you’ to all those who supported the appeal.

At the time of writing, the fundraising total stood at about £19,000, the clubs said.

This had been achieved through a variety of ways, including personal donations, fundraisers at Sleaford and South Kyme golf clubs, and an ‘extremely generous’ sum from a local business.

Collections were just one of the ways money was raised for people affected by the crisis in the Ukraine.

Alan Thomas, Foundation chairman at The Rotary Club of Sleaford, said: “This is a brilliant example of how Rotarians in the Sleaford area can work together for the benefit of those in the world that desperately need our help.”

“This is why I joined Rotary,” he added

The money is being sent to the Rotary Club of Zamosc Ordynacki, in Poland, and the Rotary districts of 2231 (Poland) and 2241 (Romania and Moldova).

The hope now is to hit £20,000 – anyone who can help the area meet this milestone is asked to email [email protected]