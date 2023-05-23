Master of illusion and circus skills specialist High Jinx performing in Gainsborough

A top-class magician who has been a main attraction at Blackpool’s iconic tower for the last three years is heading for Gainsborough.

Michael Jordan, who works under the stage name High Jinx, is a master of illusions and a specialist in circus skills.

He’ll be at the Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough for two shows on Saturday, May 27, at 3pm and 7pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

His favourite illusion is one called Excalibur which involves plunging swords through a glass cabinet while his assistant, wife Tamsyn, is in there.

High Jinx is performing in Gainsborough

Michael said: “I can’t wait to get on the stage at Gainsborough and promise to give you a performance to remember.

“There are two kinds of magicians – those who want to fool the audience and those who want to entertain.

"I’m certainly one that’s keen to entertain. It’s not all about the trick or illusion in itself, more how it’s presented that really counts and that’s what makes people love these kinds of shows.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“There’s definitely still a hunger for live magic because it’s always a journey into the unknown. You just don’t know what the magician will do or how they do it and that’s what makes it so entertaining. It gives a sense of shock, awe, surprise and a few laughs, especially with lots of audience participation.

"Magic is also a great introduction to the world of theatre and live entertainment.