Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Saltrock opened its doors in Lumley Road yesterday (Friday) ahead of today’s grand opening by Mayor of Skegness Coun Pete Barry and the Jolly Fisherman.

The store replaces a shop which had remained empty since Clinton Cards faced financial difficulties in 2023 and had to close 38 of its 179 shops, including others in Lincolnshire, to avoid insolvency

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The reopening of the premises as Saltrock marks another milestone in the regeneration of the resort – with several other shop fronts being replaced in a Skegness Town Centre Transformation Project supported by Heritage Lincolnshire through the Town Fund.

Mayor of Skegness Coun Pete Barry cuts the ribbon at the grand opening of Saltrock in Skegness.

Area Saltrock manager Natasha Adkins said: “We are really excited to finally be open,

"We’ve been looking for a site in Skegness for a long time.

"Being a Lincolnshire girl myself, Skegness holds a lot of memories for me so it’s great to finally be opening a store here.

"We’ve opened in towns before and performed really well and Skegness is definitely our customer as we have some great clothes for the beach.”

Manager Kirsty Seal was also excited to finally be open.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kirsty, from Alford, was the former manager at Trespass in Skegness, which was one of the stores the town has lost.

She said: “I’ve been here from the beginning when it was just a shell and it is fantastic to see it stocked and customers already enjoying it.”

Judy Chapman, secretary of the Skegness area Business Chamber, went along for the grand opening.

"It’s fantastic to see a brand coming to Skegness. It just shows there is a lot of confidence in the resort and its future,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have lost some stores recently but we want these new and exciting brands – this is what peple are buying.

"At the beginning of the season this just feels really positive.”

To celebrate the opening weekend and showcase the new store, Saltrock Skegness is offering visitors the chance to win an exclusive free goodie bag for 20 shoppers and a gift* with purchase.