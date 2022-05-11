Mayor making at tonight's council meeting

Market Rasen Town Council

The meeting will be held in the committee rom of the town’s Festival Hall, starting at 7pm, and members of the public are welcome to attend.

The meeting will also look at co-opting a new councillor, to replace Coun Tom Smith, who resigned to concentrate on his County Council ward role.

There is a further vacancy on the town council following the more recent resignation of Coun Peter Harrold.

After all the annual business is taken care of, one of the agenda items is to consider the provision of parking on the Market Place and resolve any action.

Whatever the outcome, the market place will be closed for car parking to allow the next pop-up market to take place on Saturday, May 21.

The parking restriction will be in place from 2pm next Friday May 20 2022 until 5pm on Saturday, May 21.

A spokesman said: “The Town Council fully understands how inconvenient this may be to those that regularly park their vehicles on the Market Place, either as a shop owner, resident or a visitor to the Town, but the safety of all personnel is paramount.”

The pop-up market will run from 9.30am until 2pm, with stalls, hot food and fluffy alpacas.