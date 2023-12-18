Mayor of Louth, Coun Julia Simmons's Christmas message
As you know, we have recently and are still experiencing challenging situations in our daily lives. These are due to various factors including the increased cost of living.
My Consort Alan and I firmly believe that we are here to help one another for the betterment of all.
To this end, we would like to thank you, the people of Louth for all your support in maintaining such a wonderful community spirit and for helping to sustain our lovely Town.
May we therefore take this opportunity of wishing you all a very Merry Christmas and indeed a happy, healthy and more prosperous New Year.
Our very best wishes, Coun Julia Simmons and Alan Simmons, Mayor of Louth and Mayor's Consort.”