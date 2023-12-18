​Mayor of Louth, Coun Julia Simmons's Christmas message

​Mayor of Louth, Coun Julia Simmons has released her Christmas Message for 2023-24...

Louth Mayor Julia Simmons with Consort Alan Simmons.

“Dear Residents, Traders and local Help Groups/Charities,

As you know, we have recently and are still experiencing challenging situations in our daily lives. These are due to various factors including the increased cost of living.

My Consort Alan and I firmly believe that we are here to help one another for the betterment of all.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

To this end, we would like to thank you, the people of Louth for all your support in maintaining such a wonderful community spirit and for helping to sustain our lovely Town.

May we therefore take this opportunity of wishing you all a very Merry Christmas and indeed a happy, healthy and more prosperous New Year.