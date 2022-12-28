Mayor of Louth, Councillor Jeremy Baskett, has issued his New Year message.

Looking back on 2022, it has been very much a year of highs and lows. The joyful celebration of the Queens Platinum Jubilee, followed by her sad passing in September and the welcoming and accession to the throne of King Charles III.

In my role as Mayor of Louth, this year I have had the pleasure of visiting some of Louth’s community groups and voluntary organisations, many of which the Town Council has awarded grants to for new or improved facilities, activities, or projects for the benefit of the town.

Advertisement

As the cost of living increases and prices soar I, like many, find I must be careful with my money as Christmas approaches.

But I am looking forward to celebrating Christmas with my friends and family at some of the many restaurants, cafes and pubs in the town and buying presents from our local businesses. Louth really does have so much to offer!

Advertisement

Christmas is a very special time for us all. A time to reflect on a year passed and to plan for the new year ahead. A time to recharge your batteries and ready yourselves for the opportunities that lie ahead in 2023.