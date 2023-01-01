Recently I collected Christmas food donated by a charity to deliver to the Storehouse in Skegness and Wainfleet Methodist Church for about 200 residents to have a free Christmas dinner. This has been organised by the Skegness Standard for many years and I know it is much appreciated by many residents as they meet old friends who they maybe haven’t seen since last year.I know many residents are concerned about the situation with hotels taking asylum seekers in on our Sea Front. But with the High Courts calling for the Government to uphold sending them to Rwanda for vetting, this could soon see a change in our situation here in Skegness in time for the start of our season, I certainly hope so for all business’s in our local area.The Town Fund is moving at pace now The Skegness Interchange (Station upgrade) is due to start February 2023. The Town Centre Transformation start date of rounds 2 to 4 begins mid April, with completion of works July 2025.FE. Campus is due to start early in the year, and this will save our young residents having to travel out of Skegness to get the training they need. This project is in my opinion is going to put Skegness on the Lincolnshire map for the next 30 years.